While one homicide is always too many, San Francisco can claim to have one of the most rapidly declining homicide rates in the land, and 2025 closed out with a record-low homicide total not seen since the 1950s.

We knew back in October that 2025 was likely going to set a new record low for homicides in recent history in the city of San Francisco, barring some major tragedy. And while President Trump was beating the drum for sending National Guard troops into every Democrat-led major city using the easily disprovable lie that crime was booming everywhere, it was clear that SF was likely to see one of its least violent years in three quarters of a century.

That has come to pass, and with the final number now in, SF saw 28 total homicides during the year, a 20% drop from the already low total of 35, seen in 2024.

This marks the lowest number of homicides in the city since the year 1954.

It shold be noted that the population of San Francisco was around 775,000 in 1954, or about 50,000 to 60,000 lower than it is now.

"Our officers have been doing a tremendous job fighting crime and keeping San Francisco safe,” says SFPD Chief Derrick Lew in a statement. “I want to thank our local, state and federal partners for working closely together on this vital mission. We’re committed to building on these successes in the new year to ensure San Francisco remains one of the safest cities in the world.”

The SFPD's Homicide Unit also touted a 125% clearance rate this year, as well as a 16% drop in shootings overall, and a 45% drop in armed robberies with a firearm. Across all categories, San Francisco saw a 25% drop in crime last year.

"These historic reductions in crime show what’s possible when we focus relentlessly on public safety and give our officers the tools to succeed,” said Mayor Daniel Lurie in a statement. "I’m grateful to the men and women of the SFPD and all of our partners who are delivering real results for San Franciscans, even while operating short-staffed. We are going to keep hiring officers and building on this progress to ensure every San Franciscan in every neighborhood feels safe every day."

San Francisco's last homicide of 2025 was, tragically, the December 6 killing of SF General social worker Alberto Rangel.

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images