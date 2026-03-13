An individual was found dead from stab wounds Friday afternoon in SF's SoMa district, and details are so far slim.

Police were called to a residence in one of the newer buildings on Howard Street between Fifth and Sixth streets, as Mission Local reports, around 2:10 pm Friday.

There they found a victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. Lifesaving measures were reportedly performed, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

This appears to be San Francisco's 10th homicide of the year to date. As SFist noted last week, the city is seeing about double the rate of homicides since the beginning of the new year as we saw last year — and triple the amount we had seen as of this time last year.

There have been an average of almost one homicide per week since January 1.

As of this time last year, there were only three SF homicides on the books, and the city finished the year with a record-low number of homicides.

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images