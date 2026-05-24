A 38-year-old Lake County man allegedly killed a woman Friday and proceeded to go on a wild road-rage shooting spree that led authorities on a chase into Napa County.

Authorities were first alerted to an unfolding situation around 8:30 am Friday, in the area of Highway 29 and Point Lakeview Road, in the Kelseyville Riviera area of Lake County. The Lake County Sheriff's Office says they received word of shot fired in that area, but found no suspect there when they arrived.

As the investigation began, the sheriff's office was alerted to another incident in Calistoga, and the subsequent arrest of a suspect, 38-year-old Coleman Guy Rocheleau.

Rocheleau allegedly shot a woman in the face in a road-rage incident on the 1000 block of Dunaweal Lane in Calistoga, and then took off down Highway 29 further into Napa.

A Napa County Sheriff's spokesperson tells SFGate that deputies then used license-plate reader cameras to locate a suspect vehicle driving on Highway 29 in St. Helena.

Napa County sheriff's deputies were able to perform a PIT (Precision Immobilization Technique) maneuver, disabling the suspect vehicle, and making an arrest, as the spokesperson tells SFGate.

Rocheleau, once in custody, reportedly told Napa County detectives that he committed a murder back in Lake County, and Lake County authorities were alerted to the need for a welfare check.

Lake County Sheriff’s Office detectives then proceeded to a residence on the 10000 block of Terrace Way in Kelseyville Riviera, as directed by Rocheleau, and there ehy found an adult female who was deceased.

The victim has not yet been publicly named pending next-of-kin notification, and it's not clear what the woman's relationship to Rocheleau may be.

"On the evening of May 22, 2026, Rocheleau was transported to Lake County and booked into the Hill Road Correctional Facility on charges related to murder and torture," the Lake County Sheriff's Office says in a release.

"This remains an active and ongoing investigation. Information will be shared as it becomes available and appropriate for release," they add.

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