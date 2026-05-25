- A stabbing on Sunday afternoon in SF's Mission District, as Carnaval festivities were dying down, left one person with life-threatening injuries, and a suspect is in custody. The stabbing happened around 3:15 pm near 19th and Mission streets, which is on the Carnaval parade route, but after the parade had passed. [Chronicle]
- In his first encyclical, and his first major theological document as pope, Pope Leo XIV denounced the need for war, and issued grave warnings about the rise of AI. The pope compared AI to the Tower of Babel, saying that the biblical story is a warning against creating something that "dominates and ultimately dehumanizes." [CNN]
- Trump has again prematurely announced a peace deal with Iran that is still being negotiated, and it isn't even really a peace deal so much as an extended cease-fire, and it isn't a nuclear deal either. [New York Times]
- Just over a week from the June 2 primary, many Democratic voters in California remain torn about who to vote for. [Chronicle]
- Drivers on SF's west side are relieved that the repaving on 19th Avenue is over for now, with this past weekend's work complete, but there will be a few more smaller projects happening on the corridor in the months to come. [KPIX]
- The Backstreet Boys and Ludacris closed out the sold-out BottleRock festival in Napa on Sunday night. [KTVU]
- And 20-year-old pop sensation Sombr, who's still not old enough to legally enjoy the free-flowing wine at BottleRock, drew a massive crowd on the main stage just before the Backstreet Boys, and apparently went a bit over his set time, telling the crowd, "They’re trying to cut me off. You can’t cut me off, motherfuckers. We’ve got another smash hit," before performing "12 to 12." [Chronicle]
Top image: Instagram via @carnavalsf