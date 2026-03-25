One person was found dead in a single-alarm fire at a residence in SF’s Portola District Tuesday evening, which investigators believe began in the home’s kitchen or living room, causing substantial damage to the interior of the structure.

As KRON4 reports, the fire was reported at 9:24 pm Tuesday on the 500 block of Dwight Street in San Francisco’s Portola District, and firefighters found one person dead inside the building.

1 alarm fire on the 500 block of Dwight St. 1 home involved and major damage to the interior of the structure. Firefighters have extinguished the fire and are checking for hidden fire in the walls and roof. 1 person has been declared deceased on scene in the structure. #SFFD SFFD… pic.twitter.com/GmjeSH4b5G — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) March 25, 2026



It’s believed the fire began in the kitchen or living room, and the interior of the home sustained significant damage, according to KRON4. A nearby home also sustained damage.

Firefighters extinguished the fire, and authorities are investigating. The city medical examiner will determine the cause of death for the deceased. The victim has not been publicly identified.

Image: San Francisco Fire Department