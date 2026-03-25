We now have a fuller picture of what went down at Gate E2 at SFO's Terminal 3 on Sunday night, how ICE agents ended up there, and what happened with the woman afterwards.

Initial reporting around a viral incident Sunday at SFO was confusing as to how and why a woman and her nine-year-old daughter came to be targeted by ICE agents near a boarding gate, and how the scene became so dramatic with the woman in tears and apparently resisting the officers — all while onlookers chanted "Shame!" and San Francisco police provided crowd control.

A statement from an airport spokesperson, saying that "federal officers were transporting two individuals on an outbound flight when this incident occurred," turns out to have been factually incorrect, as were some subsequent reports about the incident.

The New York Times has come through with some better reporting, identifying the woman who was detained as Angelina Lopez-Jimenez, an immigrant from Guatelama who first came to the US with her daughter, who was then a toddler, during Trump's first term, in April 2018. We don't know anything about Lopez-Jimenez's story beyond the fact that she was picked up by federal agents near a port of entry at San Luis, Arizona. She was photographed, fingerprinted, and released with a court date for a removal hearing.

Per the Times, Lopez-Jimenez showed up for some court dates, but missed others, and she was absent when an immigration judge ordered her deportation on May 8, 2019.

We don't know anything else about her case, except that she later ended up in the Bay Area. And as the Times notes, she may not even have been aware that there was a deportation order out there. She had been living with her daughter in Contra Costa County, and the two were intending to fly to Miami on Sunday to visit a relative.

The reason ICE found her at SFO is, as the New York Times reports, because TSA had flagged her in its boarding logs, and alerted ICE that she would be there. She was reportedly approached by a plainclothed agent who asked her name, and then asked to see her passports, both from Guatemala. According to the reporting, other agents approached, and they asked her to follow them to the International Terminal, and at that point she attempted to run — clearly out of desperation, given that she had her daughter in tow.

This was the moment where onlookers began taking video showing Lopez-Jimenez in tears, being restrained, because she apparently was wriggling and making it difficult for the officers to get handcuffs on her.



The Times tracked Lopez-Jimenez's arrest and deportation from there, saying that she was arrested just before 11 pm Sunday at SFO. By 7:50 pm Monday, she was in McAllen, Texas, at the McAllen Plaza Hotel and Suites, and by 3 am Tuesday she was already checked out, headed for an 8 am flight out of Valley International Airport in Harlingen, Texas, bound for Guatemala.

It certainly seems like a whole lot of expense, trauma, and effort just to target a woman with no criminal record, and her nine-year-old daughter, and make sure they got out of the country.

"These are not the violent criminals that the Trump administration talks about,” said Nancy Tung, chairwoman of the San Francisco Democratic Party, speaking to the Times. “It’s just wrong.” Tung also serves on the SF Airport Commission.

Tung noted that this shows how TSA databases are now a tool for ICE, and that domestic terminals at airports are now places where ICE agents are hunting down undocumented individuals if they are trying to board planes.

Previously: ICE Not Deployed to Assist TSA at SFO, But They Were There Arresting Someone Sunday Night