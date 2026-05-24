21-year-old Nasire Best, a Maryland man who reportedly pulled a gun at a White House security checkpoint and died in an exchange of gunfire with Secret Service agents Saturday, had multiple previous run-ins with the Secret Service. Best was detained last June after flagging down agents and making threats, and then was detained again weeks later for entering a restricted area. [KTVU]

Best was detained last June after flagging down agents and making threats, and then was detained again weeks later for entering a restricted area. [KTVU] Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency over a toxic chemical leak at an aerospace facility in Garden Grove, in Orange County. A damaged chemical tank has been at risk of explosion, leading to the evacuation of thousands of residents in the area. [ABC 7]

A damaged chemical tank has been at risk of explosion, leading to the evacuation of thousands of residents in the area. [ABC 7] Two people were found dead inside a car in a San Jose State University parking garage on Saturday afternoon. The deaths are under investigation but may have been caused by an overdose, police say. [NBC Bay Area]

The deaths are under investigation but may have been caused by an overdose, police say. [NBC Bay Area] The victim in a solo motorcycle crash on Porter Creek Road in Sonoma County last week has been identified as Harley Robinson, a drummer known in the local punk scene for playing with bands including Bodies, Scraps, and Road Side Bombs, and a father of four. [Chronicle]

Blind people continue to sing the praises of Waymo, and the modicum of independence the autonomous taxi service provides to them. [New York Times]

Boots Riley's new film I Love Boosters, which had a colorful preview screening at Oakland's Grand Lake Theater on Thursday night, has gotten mixed but semi-positive reviews from the New York Times, and New York Magazine, though the latter called it "an absolute mess."

Foo Fighters, who it seems are headlining at BottleRock every year (they actually did only in 2017 and 2021) gave fans another "gloriously unhinged" show in Napa on Saturday night, per the Chronicle.

Top image: An aerial view of water being sprayed onto an overheated 34,000-gallon tank at GKN Aerospace on May 23, 2026 in Garden Grove, California. A malfunctioning tank at an aerospace plant has the potential of a chemical leak or explosion. An incident at GKN Aerospace, a manufacturer of components for commercial and military aircraft, triggered the facility's automatic sprinkler system. Investigators are expected to examine the cause of the hazardous leak once the site has been fully stabilized. (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images)