Two pedestrians suffered potentially life-threatening injuries in the Mission District Friday after they were struck by a driver who then crashed into an oncoming vehicle, also sending four passengers to the hospital with minor injuries.

As Mission Local reports, a driver struck two pedestrians at 22nd Street and South Van Ness Avenue Friday afternoon before colliding with an oncoming vehicle. A witness told Mission Local the pedestrians were lying in the street after the collision, and one of them was unconscious.

Amerie Wheeler, who lives near the scene, told Mission Local she heard the screeching and a “big crash,” followed by someone screaming what sounded like “Help,” “Call 911,” and “Oh my god.”

Person Struck By Car @CitizenApp 22nd St & S Van Ness Ave Yesterday 3:54:30 PM PDT

The pedestrians were rushed to San Francisco General Hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries, and two passengers from each vehicle were hospitalized with minor injuries, according to authorities on the scene. Mission Local reports that at least one passenger needed a neck brace.

Fire Department Assistant Chief Bill Storti said he believed the pedestrians were expected to survive.

Per Mission Local, there were shoes and clothes scattered about the scene, and a slipper could be seen on the vehicle that was hit.

As SFist reported, Friday's crash comes in the wake of three pedestrian deaths in a week, in Mission Bay, North Beach, and Outer Mission, as well as a bike collision in the Inner Sunset resulting in traumatic injuries for a cyclist.

Image: Citizen