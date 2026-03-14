- President Donald Trump said US forces “obliterated” military targets on Kharg Island off the coast of Iran in the Persian Gulf where 90% of Iran’s oil is believed to be exported. Iran later confirmed there was no damage to its oil infrastructure, as the country had said it would strike US allies in the region if there had been any damage. [BBC]
- San Francisco-based pilot, Captain Chresten Wilson, who’s been with United Airlines for 42 years, is the first woman to be named the airline’s most senior pilot in its 100-year history. [KGO]
- Around 200 UCSF workers and 2,000 UC workers statewide voted this week to form a new union with United Auto Workers — the third group of UC employees to unionize in the past year. [Mission Local]
- With the average price of gas in California at $5.42 per gallon, San Jose Mayor and gubernatorial candidate Matt Mahan is asking state leaders to temporarily suspend the state gas tax. [NBC Bay Area]
- The latest trend for gig workers involves wearing cameras on one’s hands and head while doing daily tasks to help the AI learn human movements. [LA Times]
- San Francisco, Alameda, San Mateo, and Santa Clara counties have the highest rates of tuberculosis in the state and three times the national average due to the high frequency of international travelers entering the country through the Bay Area. [Bay Area News Group]
- Memes have taken over social media in China mocking a March 6 video of President Donald Trump praying with faith leaders inside the White House, with one satirical caption reportedly saying, “A Chinese boss leads his team to pray for huge sales.”
Meanwhile in China, the viral White House prayer scene has turned into a full-blown social media trend. Bosses at small businesses and factories are rounding up their employees to make fun of the stunt—forming a circle, placing hands on shoulders or heads, and praying in a… https://t.co/07sc5W7rfq pic.twitter.com/VOFD2TNq0o— Eivor (@Eivor_Koy) March 11, 2026
- The current allergy season is going to be especially long this year — and agonizing, as this year’s bloom came early due to California having the second warmest winter on record, along with the intermittent rain and dry spells drawing out the pollen and then scattering it through the air. [Chronicle]
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist