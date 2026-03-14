Two unsanctioned beach parties attracting hundreds of teens are scheduled to take place in Alameda, and while they’re reportedly part of a regular tradition involving activities like water balloon and water gun fights, police warn that past events have resulted in “dangerous consequences.”

The Alameda Police Department posted on social media advising parents to discourage their kids from participating in two upcoming “beach takeover” events taking place Sunday and Tuesday at Alameda’s Crown Beach, which typically draw hundreds of teens, posing a public safety hazard.

As KGO reports, the Alameda Unified School District wrote in a message to parents that a takeover event last Saturday “resulted in fights, car accidents, and other significant disruptions on both the beach and at the shopping center,” as hundreds of teens congregated at Crown Beach and South Shore Center.

“While this may seem like harmless fun, similar games in the past have led to unintended and dangerous consequences,” wrote the police.

Additionally, KRON4 reports that beach takeover events often include “assassination-style” water balloon and water gun fights, which have led to authorities or bystanders misidentifying the guns as real weapons at past events.

Officers from the East Bay Regional Park District will be heavily monitoring the beach during upcoming events with support from the Alameda Police Department, according to the Alameda PD’s social media post.

A parent commented on the police department’s post, saying the water balloon and water gun fights are a longheld senior tradition in Alameda.

“The kids who choose to participate (not everyone does and it’s def not required) have a lot fun doing it,” wrote the parent. “There are tons of rules that they all respect. (Example: not in businesses, not on someone’s private property, etc). I’m impressed with the students who put this one and participate.”

“It’s an ongoing game that will last months … until there is one person left,” they said.

Another commenter pointed out the fact that it’s desirable for teens to get outside and be active.

“Relax, just kids going to the beach to hang out and shoot water guns at each other,” said one commenter. “This is what we want them to do. Enjoy the beach on a hot day. Oh my god.”

Others described the scene at South Shore Center mall last Saturday as chaotic and stressful.

“The whole shopping center lot on the beach side taken over by people not in cars, traveling into the mall,” said a commenter. “Fights breaking out. Shops having to lock doors early. Home Goods restrooms full of people smoking weed, among other things and likely not the only shop with issues.”

“Not a place I would have wanted my teens to hang out,” they continued. “I also would not have wanted to be in that area when it was happening.”

Consider this a heads-up for any East Bay non-teens to perhaps choose a different beach — and mall — Sunday and Tuesday!

Image: Marc Crumpler/East Bay Regional Park District