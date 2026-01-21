As has been suspected for months, after exhausting her appeals, Elizabeth Holmes is seeking clemency and early release from President Trump, who seems to dole out such pardons willy-nilly, so she might get lucky.

Setting aside the fact that Trump's own billionaire friends, like Betsy DeVos, were among those defrauded by Elizabeth Holmes and her criminal boondoggle known as Theranos, Trump may just take pity on the pretty blonde lady behind bars, convicted in a Bay Area federal court, because he doesn't much believe in courts, or the concept of "fraud."

And, so, what does Elizabeth Holmes have to lose in seeking a commutation from Trump? As KRON4 reports, a petition has been filed by Holmes and her attorney at the Department of Justice’s Office of the Pardon Attorney, the status of which is listed as "pending."

It's not clear when the petition was filed, but Holmes became quite active on X — via a surrogate on the outside — in late 2025, tweeting about evidentiary issues in her trial, in her opinion, that should exonerate her. And many surmised that Holmes's sudden social media activity, and previous, obsequious praise of Trump on the same platform, was a clear sign that she was angling for a pardon.

The 41-year-old Holmes has done everything she can to get out of her lengthy sentence — including, many suspect, getting pregnant a second time and giving birth right before her sentence began. (The birth of her first child in 2021 also delayed her original trial.)

Last June found her seeking a two-year sentence reduction after most of her appeal options had been exhausted. And just about a year ago, Holmes granted an exclusive interview to People Magazine about her life behind bars, likely in an effort to catch the attention of Trump and his minions.

Holmes was sentenced in late 2022 to 11 years in the federal pen, and she has been serving her sentence at the ostensibly fairly cushy Federal Prison Camp Bryan, in Bryan, Texas. That sentence was already reduced to nine years for good behavior, but under federal rules it can't be reduced further. (Ghislaine Maxwell, the infamous associate of Jeffrey Epstein, was moved to FPC Bryan last year as a favor from Trump.)

As her children are getting bigger and likely starting to ask questions — and as she seems to be lowkey starting a new blood-testing business (!), but geared toward veterinary medicine this time, via her baby daddy/partner Billy Evans — Holmes is very eager for Trump to take pity on her and set her free.

Holmes has reportedly said that her prison experience has been "hell," though she also touted her good works to People Magazine, like teaching French to other inmates, and working as a reentry clerk — a job that pays 31 cents per hour, helping inmates prepare resumes and such for life on the outside.

The White House has not commented on Holmes or her clemency request.

She is otherwise scheduled for release in December 2031.

