You can see the shitstorm clouds forming, can't you? Jeffrey Epstein's longtime associate slash girlfriend slash procurer slash co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell is looking for a pardon, and Donald Trump would love nothing more than for her to exonerate him in this whole mess. You see where were this going.

After meeting with Justice Department lawyers last week, Ghislaine Maxwell has reportedly been moved out of the "low security" Florida prison where she had been incarcerated to the minimum-security FPC Bryan, the federal women's prison camp in Bryan, Texas where fraudster Elizabeth Holmes and Bravo housewife Jen Shah have been serving their time.

No reasons were given for the move, as ABC News reports, but the Bureau of Prisons issued a statement saying, "We can confirm Ghislaine Maxwell is in the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons at the Federal Prison Camp (FPC) Bryan in Bryan, Texas."

The Justice Department has not disclosed any information about what Maxwell said in her two days of interviews with them, only that she discussed around "100 names." As the New York Times reports, "It remains unclear whether those people were victims of Mr. Epstein, his associates or other people implicated in her own sex-trafficking case."

A legion of Trump supporters who are obsessed with the Jeffrey Epstein case, along with a lot of Democrats who would love nothing more than for this scandal to grow and damage Trump's popularity, are calling for the full release of the Epstein files, and many want to know whether Trump himself ever engaged in sexual activities with underage girls, as Epstein did.

And Trump, obviously, would love nothing more than for Maxwell to come out publicly saying that he never did anything nefarious, which he would hope would quiet down the mob and make this whole thing go away — which, maybe it would?

The relocation to FPC Bryan could certainly be seen as a favor to Maxwell in exchange for her testimony, and a precursor to getting her sentence reduced or commuted. But it does not seem like the conspiracy machine would quiet down if Trump actually pardoned her or commuted her sentence — maybe the opposite would occur, given that it's a clear quid pro quo, and she hasn't exactly had a history of being a reliable witness anyway. (When asked under oath in a 2016 deposition if Epstein had “a scheme to recruit underage girls for sexual massages,” she responded, “I don’t know what you’re talking about.”)

One of Epstein's and Maxwell's victims, Annie Farmer, has already said publicly that a pardon for Maxwell would be "a slap in the face" for victims. And, Farmer told the Daily Mail, that any sort of deal to commute Maxwell's sentence or pardon her would be "an admission of guilt" by Trump.

Trump, meanwhile, played slightly dumb about this last week, when asked about a possible pardon by reporters. The president said, per Politico, "I’m allowed to do it, but it’s something I haven’t thought about." And, he added, "Well, I’m allowed to give her a pardon, but I — nobody’s approached me with it."

Top image: Ghislaine Maxwell attends the ETM 2014 Children's Benefit Gala at Capitale on May 6, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Zimmerman/WireImage)