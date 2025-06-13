Two years into her already reduced, nine-year prison sentence, convicted healthcare fraudster Elizabeth Holmes has put her lawyers to work again in the hope of getting her sentence reduced by another two years due to her upstanding behavior as an inmate.

We look forward to the day when Elizabeth Holmes, 41, decides to just quietly endure the remainder of her sentence in the federal pen in Texas, but that day has not yet come. The convicted former CEO and co-founder of Theranos was originally sentenced in 2022 to 11 years and three months in prison for her role in defrauding investors out of hundreds of millions of dollars, all while a blood-testing technology she claimed to have invented didn't actually work.

Holmes began serving her time in May 2023, at FC Bryan in Bryan, Texas, and within months, her sentence was already reduced by two years for good behavior. Following that reduction, there was another, unexplained sentence reduction of four months last spring.

Under federal sentencing guidelines, inmates must complete at least 85% of their original sentence — in Holmes' case that's still over nine years — which would suggest that Holmes's good-behavior reductions have been exhausted.

But, as Bay Area News Group reports, she has gone ahead and filed for another reduction of two years and three months, hoping to move her release date from February 2032 back to December 2029. Holmes's lawyers are arguing that her work in helping other inmates with their legal problems and with reentry challenges should qualify her for this extra reduction.

"Amidst the challenges of adjusting to incarceration, Ms. Holmes has dedicated herself to being an engaged prisoner, serving other women, and actively seeking opportunities to make a difference," the lawyers said in a filing Wednesday, per the news group. "Ms. Holmes’ record in prison demonstrates that she is dedicated to learning from her journey and applying those lessons to serving her community."

"As expected, incarceration has been a harrowing and humbling experience," the filing adds. "But over the two years she has been incarcerated to date, Ms. Holmes has spent her time helping fellow prisoners as they navigate the justice system and prepare for reentry into the community."

We learned about Holmes's good deeds in prison, working as a re-entry clerk for other inmates and trying to learn Spanish, in an interview she gave to People Magazine back in February. That bit of PR may have been linked to her appeal case, which was denied two weeks later by the Ninth Circuit, and and further denied an en banc hearing at the court by a larger panel of judges in April.

Holmes's could hope against hope that the Supreme Court will take up her appeal, or that President Trump will arbitrarily decide to pardon her — which actually doesn't seem far fetched! — but otherwise she is probably stuck at that minimum-security prison until she's 48.

It's not like it's stopping her from launching a new blood-testing startup! In a very bizarre and potentially illegal turn of events, Holmes, who is barred from working in the healthcare industry for ten years, may be secretly helping her partner and baby dady Billy Evans raise capital for a new startup. As we learned last month, Evans has been working on a startup called Haemanthus that is building a device that sounds oddly similar to Theranos's failed Edison machine, which can purportedly use light and "tunable lasers" to test blood, urine, and saliva samples for various diseases.

The company is starting quietly doing blood testing for veterinary medicine only, which keeps the product from needing any any FDA review. And, they claim, Holmes has "zero involvement in Haemanthus," and they insist it is "not Theranos 2.0." Still, after revealing that Evans, who has no experience in the field, is the CEO of the new company, a spokesperson said, "Skepticism is rational. We must clear a higher bar."

