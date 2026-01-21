Local:
- The official groundbreaking ceremony for the new Diego Rivera Performing Arts Center at City College is on Thursday, and site preparation work has already begun. The new building, in planning stages for two decades, will house a new 600-seat theater for the campus and will become the prominent new home for Rivera's truly awesome, monumental 1939 mural "Pan American Unity," which was on display at SFMOMA from 2021 to 2024, but which had otherwise resided at City College since 1942 in a less-than-visible home. [Chronicle]
- It looks like the CVS that was slated to close at Van Ness and Turk is not closing after all. [SF Business Times]
- Eileen Gu, the Chinese-American, San Francisco native, Olympic gold medalist freestyle skier will serve as the grand marshal of this year's Lunar New Year Parade on February 17. [KRON4]
National:
- An internal memo from Immigration and Customs Enforcement is now asserting broad authority for ICE agents to bust into people's homes without a judge's warrant. They can do this, the memo suggests, based on an administrative warrant to arrest someone who has been given a final order of removal, though this policy will likely face court challenges. [Associated Press]
- All signs from today's oral arguments at the Supreme Court suggest that even the conservative justices will likely rule against Trump in his effort to fire Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook. [CNN]
- Due to Trump administration cuts, National Park Service workers are stretched too thin at Yosemite to keep visitors from doing things like cliff diving, and flying drones. [New York Times]
Video:
- Shout out to anyone doing Dry January, for the first time or for the umpteenth time.
Top image: Rendering via LMN Architects