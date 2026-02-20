Local:
- Oakland is gearing up for its ninth annual Black Joy Parade Sunday in celebration of Black History Month, which is expected to draw more than 30,000 attendees. The parade will consist of over 100 contingents and 4,500 participants, featuring live performances and a festival with more than 200 Black-owned businesses, nonprofits, artists, and performers. [Bay Area News Group]
- A robbery suspect in Antioch was shot during an altercation with a police officer early Friday morning as they both fought for control of a moving vehicle. The car then hit a patrol car as well as a nearby store, and the suspect is expected to survive. [Bay Area News Group]
- Authorities are investigating Blackbird Mountain Guides, the company that led the group of skiers caught in the deadly avalanche near Lake Tahoe Tuesday, as an avalanche watch had been issued two days prior, followed by a severe warning the morning of the avalanche, and they’re looking into whether criminal negligence could be a factor. [CBS News]
National:
- Following Barack Obama’s mic drop of an interview last weekend where he said he believes aliens are real, President Donald Trump accused him of revealing classified information. While Obama has since clarified that he meant aliens are likely real statistically (but never saw any evidence as president), Trump said he’s directed the defense department to look into any potential classified government investigations on aliens. [BBC]
- Proponents of the “Make America Healthy Again” movement are turning against Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. after Trump issued an executive order this week boosting domestic production of the weedkiller glyphosate. [Reuters]
- United Parcel Service is closing 22 of its package facilities nationwide and cutting 30,000 jobs, as its partnership with Amazon comes to an end and the company extends its automation capabilities. [Yahoo Finance]
Video of the Day:
Back in September 2024, Olympic gold medalist Alysa Liu took part in the grand re-opening of Muni’s L Taraval train. Liu also recorded a welcome message for Muni riders in Mandarin and English.
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist