Convicted fraudster Elizabeth Holmes still maintains her innocence, and apparently she saw a reason to give an interview to People Magazine that's out this week, trying to un-tarnish her reputation, or something.

Elizabeth Holmes still has seven years on her sentence at Federal Prison Camp, Bryan, in Bryan, Texas, about 95 miles northwest of Houston. She last made the news a year ago, in February 2024, when she was seen at the prison camp with her children celebrating her 40th birthday. She tells People that she gets to see her two small children, 3-year-old William and 2-year-old Invicta, twice a week, which means that her partner of eight years, Billy Evans, must be living somewhere nearby.

The piece describes a ritual Holmes has with her kids at the end of each visit in which "The children pressed their fingers together to make a heart sign, saying in unison, 'Mommy, this is our love.' To which their mother responded, 'Our love is a superpower.'"

Holmes still isn't admitting guilt in the Theranos fraud case, in which she was convicted in early 2022. But she does tell People that "there are things I would have done differently," and "I’m not the same person I was back then."

She also complains about being attacked in the press, and offers some word salad about hope. "It’s surreal. People who have never met me believe so strongly about me. They don’t understand who I am," Holmes says. "It forces you to spend a lot of time questioning belief and hoping the truth will prevail. I am walking by faith and, ultimately, the truth. But it’s been hell and torture to be here."

Holmes is still waiting on a verdict in the appeal she filed just before entering prison, in April 2023. The appeal calls the jury's verdict "unjust," and argues that the prosecution had "parroted the public narrative" of the case. A three-judge panel will decide the appeal.

She remains motivated to start another tech company at some point, which seems insane, but according to the terms of her sentence, she would be able run another company after 10 years, or around the time she's released. (Her 11-year sentence has been reduced to nine years and seven months for good behavior, so she is due out in 2032.)

"There is not a day I have not continued to work on my research and inventions," Holmes tells People. "I remain completely committed to my dream of making affordable healthcare solutions available to everyone."

And meanwhile, she is teaching French to other inmates, and earning 31 cents per hour working as a reentry clerk, helping other inmates with resumes and the like. That pay rate isn't going to get her far in paying the $452 million in restitution that the court ordered her and fellow defendant Sunny Balwani to pay.

Holmes says she became anemic during her first year behind bars after trying to stick to an entirely vegan diet, but she has now added salmon and tuna into the mix.

