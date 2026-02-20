There was a crash early Friday morning at the edge of Pacific Heights in which an SFPD vehicle collided with a car while it was chasing down a different vehicle.

As ABC 7 reports, the collision happened around 7:30 am at the intersection of Divisadero and Pine streets, following a chase that began in the area of Geary Boulevard and St. Joseph's Avenue, about six blocks away in Anza Vista.

The SFPD vehicle colldied with another car in the area, injuring the driver of the car and sending them to the hospital. The driver is expcted to be okay, ABC 7 reports, and the SFPD officers suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

The chase reportedly began after officers reportedly spotted a stolen vehicle — and this was therefore not a chase involving a violent crime.

There has been significant uproar in the last several years about the justification for police chases, particularly when they do not stem from violent crimes and when they cause casualties on their own.

Two high-profile cases out of Oakland left people dead. In one case from 2022, 28-year-old Lolomanaia "Lolo" Soakai of Hayward was killed when a suspect being chased for taking part in a sideshow crashed into several parked cars on International Boulevard. The rookie cops involved allegedly tried to pretend they didn't cause or witness the crash, and a federal court recently ruled that the Oakland Police Department can be held liable for the wrongful death.

In another case from last May, CHP engaged in a lengthy chase across the city of Oakland that culminated in a hit-and-run that killed a high school math teacher.

Top image: Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images