Local:
- One person was killed and another was injured in a crash on the Hayward-San Mateo Bridge Tuesday afternoon, when a car stalled and was hit from behind by a large van. California Highway Patrol officers insist that alcohol and drugs were not a factor, and as of 6 pm Tuesday night, traffic on the bridge was moving again, though barely at a crawl. [Chronicle]
- The wildly popular Korean grocery store chain H Mart continues to increase its growing Bay Area footprint, announcing that they’re opening the largest H Mart in the entire United States in Fremont. The new H Mart will go into the former Kohl’s at the Pacific Commons Shopping Center, and it will be more than 100,000 square feet, which is more than twice the size of the SF H Mart. No opening date has been announced. [KRON4]
- A United flight from Washington, DC to SFO was diverted to Chicago’s O'Hare International due to the behavior of an unruly passenger. The "unruly" behavior is not described, and the FBI apparently got involved, but the flight eventually landed safely at SFO at 5:30 am Tuesday morning. [KPIX]
National:
- Trump got to the World Economic Forum in Davos with guns blazing that he still intends to take over Greenland, but then he confused Greenland with Iceland in a speech, and the EU and NATO are really not happy with this asshole right now. [AP News]
- Elsewhere at Davos, scammers conned billionaires and world leaders into buying fake VIP passes to the Davos’ USA and Trump-branded “celebration site” called USA House, so that’s just hilarious. [Business Insider]
- A couple of Elon Musk’s DOGE guys are being investigated for illegal use of some Americans’ Social Security numbers, which they allegedly posted on Discord to look into a cockamamie theory about 2020 voter fraud, in violation of laws that prohibit the use of such data for political purposes. [Politico]
Video:
- Speaking of this Greenland insanity, a European Parliament member from Denmark pretty much won the internet Tuesday with his brief (because his microphone was immediately cut) speech telling the legislative body, “Dear President Trump, listen very carefully. Greenland has been part of the Danish kingdom for 800 years. It is an integrated country. It is not for sale. Let me put this in words you might understand: Mr. President, fuck off.”
🚨HOLY SMOKES: Danish MEP Anders Vistisen to Trump:— Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) January 20, 2026
“Let me put this in words you might understand: Mr. President, fuck off.”
Europe is officially done pretending this is normal diplomacy. pic.twitter.com/wtnIhdTJok
Image: Connor J Williams via Wikimedia Commons