- The SFPD made several arrests and seized one assault rifle following a Sunday night sideshow in the Outer Richmond. The sideshow occurred around 9:20 pm at Clement Street and 32nd Avenue, and two 22-year-old men, one from Vacaville and one from Modesto, were booked into SF County Jail. This follows a sideshow just before the new year in the Outer Sunset, near 48th Avenue and Kirkham Street that was flagged by Supervisor Alan Wong. [Chronicle]
- Five staffers at a Chino prison were hospitalized after exposure to an unknown substance on Tuesday. The staffers at the California Institution for Women apparently came in contact with "an unknown chemical substance [that] was found on a joint and a Bible page," and the "sludge-like" substance caused them to have symptoms including chest pain and muscle spasms, according to a report. [Bay Area News Group]
- The Supreme Court is hearing arguments today in the case involving the ouster of Fed governor Lisa Cook, in a case with enormous implications for the future independence of the Fed. [New York Times]
- Beginning today, the Solano County Sheriff’s Office will deploy a dedicated unit of deputies to help patrol the city of Vallejo as the Vallejo PD continues to struggle with staffing issues. [KTVU]
- That billionaire-backed California Forever group has just signed the largest construction labor agreement in history, spanning 40 years, with the Napa/Solano Building Trades Council and the Northern California Carpenters Union, covering nearly 70,000 acres of land in Solano County. [Bay Area News Group]
- San Francisco singer-songwriter Tucker Zimmerman, a folk musician who was reportedly adored by David Bowie, died Saturday at the age of 84 along with his wife Marie-Claire Lambert in a house fire near Liège, Belgium. [Chronicle]
- Big news for fans of the Great British Baking Show: Dame Prue Leith has announced her departure as judge, saying, "now feels like the right time to step back (I’m 86 for goodness sake!) [and] there’s so much I’d like to do, not least spend summers enjoying my garden." [Vulture]
Top image: Photo of a late December sideshow in the Outer Sunset via Sup. Alan Wong/Facebook