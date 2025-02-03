As new reporting reveals that Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is being staffed by recent college grads, who now have access to our personal data and taxpayer dollars, Musk is on a warpath that their names have been made public.

It's terrifying enough that Elon Musk and his lackeys have taken control of the federal government’s spending, and access to citizens’ personal information in US government databases. It is even more terrifying to learn that the people Musk has put in charge of that operation are being described as “a coterie of engineers who are barely out of — and in at least one case, purportedly still in — college.”

If you’ve been wondering what Elon Musk and his lackeys are up to since taking control of the US government, look no further. Our latest story names six 19- to 24-year-olds working with his DOGE organization, which now has access to sensitive federal systems.… — WIRED (@WIRED) February 2, 2025



Wired had a bombshell report that the top ranks of Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) are staffed by young and inexperienced engineers, many between the ages of 19 and 24 years old. That report names six individuals, most of them former interns or current employees at tech firms like SpaceX, Neuralink, Palantir, and Meta. One of them, Edward Coristine, is fresh out of high school, as Wired reports he “appears to have recently graduated from high school and to have been enrolled at Northeastern University.”

And Musk is fuming mad that this revelation became public. As seen below, he’s threatened “You have committed a crime” at one account that tweeted the names (that account is now deleted). An acting US Attorney has made a vague threat to prosecute anyone that interferes with the DOGE Projec’s work.

Musk thinks he’s king of America and it’s a crime to even name the people he’s working with. pic.twitter.com/JhQoSKabaM — Will Stancil (@whstancil) February 3, 2025



None of these people have security clearances, but now have access to high-level sensitive information and US citizens' personal data. “If you are concerned about your private information and you are an American citizen, you should be concerned about what Elon Musk and his band of bros are doing,” US Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Long Beach) said in a Monday statement to the Chronicle. “They’re stealing everyone’s information right now, and God knows who they’re going to sell it to or give it to.”

House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi and Congressman Richie Neal (D-MA) are hosting a virtual town hall meeting by telephone on Tuesday at 5 pm Pacific Time — you may have recently received a voicemail with Pelosi's recorded voice announcing this — to discuss how the president has allowed "unelected billionaires to access your sensitive data at the Treasury Department."

An unelected shadow government is conducting a hostile takeover of the federal government.



DOGE is not a real government agency.

DOGE has no authority to make spending decisions.

DOGE has no authority to shut programs down or to ignore federal law.

DOGE’s conduct cannot be… — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 3, 2025



DOGE is not a real government agency, it was just something Trump created with an executive order at Musk's behest, using the joke of "Doge," like the meme coin, as the acronym.

Senate and House Minority leaders Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries are promising legislation to curtail the department’s actions, but that would seem to have little hope in a Republican Congress. Though two federal government unions just sued to halt DOGE’s activities, so the courts may be the best safeguard in the short term to keep Musk and his gang of interns from potentially robbing the US Treasury blind while selling all of our personal data to Saudi investors or whoever.

Related: SEC Gets In Parting Shot at Elon Musk, Sues Him For Swindling Investors by Hiding His Twitter Shares Purchase [SFist]

Image: WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 19: Elon Musk speaks at President-Elect Donald Trump's victory rally at the Capital One Arena on January 19, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump will be sworn in as the 47th U.S. president on January 20. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)