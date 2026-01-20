A yet-unidentified man was hit by a freight train and killed in West Berkeley Monday morning, though the railroad’s operator Union Pacific says the man was trespassing on the tracks.

The East Bay has been on a particularly tragic run with train accidents over the last couple of months. Back in mid-November, we saw two separate fatal train fatalities within a 24-hour period in Oakland, killing two different people. Then in early December, another man was hit on the tracks by a train and killed in West Berkeley at Bancroft Way and Fourth Street.

Now the Chronicle reports that on Monday, at nearly the exact same Bancroft Way and Fourth Street location, a man was hit by a train on those tracks and killed at around 11:37 am.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Alameda County Coroner's Office has not identified the victim.

Railroad operator Union Pacific insists the man was trespassing on the tracks. "The train crew was not hurt, but witnessed the incident and is being offered support," Union Pacific said in a statement to the Berkeley Scanner. "No information is available about the trespasser."

According to Berkeleyside, the Federal Railroad Administration, trespassing on railroad tracks is “the leading cause of rail-related deaths.”

