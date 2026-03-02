Local:
- A 20-year-old Oakland man has been arrested in connection with a series of armed robberies at doughnut shops in Oakland and San Leandro. The hold-ups occurred at six different locations between December 30 and January 16, and the suspect did not act alone, police say. [Bay Area News Group]
- Bodycam footage has been released in a January 21 shootout in San Jose in which police fatally shot carjacking suspect Mohamed Husien. [KTVU]
- Longtime Bay Area meteorologist Spencer Christian, of ABC 7, revealed Sunday that the reason for his extended absence from the evening broadcast is that he underwent heart surgery last month and is recovering. [Facebook]
National:
- Iran escalated its retaliatory strikes in recent hours, striking more targets in the United Arab Emirates and Lebanon, and hitting the US Embassy in Riyadh. [New York Times]
- Global travel has been wildly disrupted due to the war with Iran, after Iran's retaliatory strikes hit airports in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Doha — all three of which are major global airline hubs. [CNN]
- A new CNN poll finds that 59% of Americans disapprove of the attacks on Iran.
Video:
- Disney-Pixar's spring release, Hoppers, in theaters Friday, is an allegory about environmental protections and animal activism, involving a girl who gets to inhabit the body of a beaver — and as the Chronicle notes, the fight over the construction of a freeway that will save commuters four minutes of drive time feels rather analagous to the Great Highway debate.
Photo by Elisheva G