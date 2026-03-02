- After protests Saturday in San Francisco, Oakland, and elsewhere over the US and Israel's attack on Iran, there was a more supportive rally at SF's Ferry Building Sunday. Around 200 members of the Bay Area Iranian community and supporters gathered with signs saying things like "Thank you, Trump," with many expressing support for a regime change in Iran. [Chronicle]
- The US Congress is expected to open a war powers debate today, now that we are already at war with Iran, since technically only Congress has the power to declare war. [KTVU]
- Gunfire that erupted around 3 pm Sunday on the 3000 block of San Pablo Avenue in Oakland left a 35-year-old man dead, marking Oakland's 12th homicide of the year so far. [Bay Area News Group]
- Homebuying in California has dipped well below where it even was during the Great Recession (2007-2009), with the median home price now 9% higher than it was three years ago. [Bay Area News Group]
- A San Jose sheetmetal company, All Fab Precicion Sheetmetal, is being fined $212,000 by Cal/OSHA because of an employee's finger amputation. [Bay City News]
- We are now at a 50-60-percent chance of an El Niño pattern forming in the Pacific this summer, which has the potential to push global temperatures to new record heights. [KPIX]
- Texas Democrats who will face off in a primary tomorrow for a Senate seat they are hoping to flip were quick to respond about Trump's unilateral action in Iran. [New York Times]
- Oakland-born Zendaya and Tom Holland are married, as confirmed by celebrity stylist Law Roach at the Actors Awards (aka SAG Awards) on Sunday, saying of the secret wedding, "You missed it." [People]
