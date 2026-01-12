This year’s Super Bowl alternative, the annual Puppy Bowl, just introduced its tiny yapping dog contestants with names like Chappell Bone and RuPaw, but an SF entrant named Foggy may steal the show at this particular puppy play-off.

We are now less than one month out from Super Bowl 60, which is of course being played right here in the Bay Area, and just might, fingers crossed, feature the San Francisco 49ers. But Super Bowl preparations also mean preparing for the anti-Super Bowl for those who do not care for football, the Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet, now scampering in for its 22nd year of Super Bowl counter-programming that rubs everyone's fur the right way.

Meet the totally pawsome and adoptable canine players for Puppy Bowl 2026 — and find out how to watch Team Fluff once again take on Team Ruff. https://t.co/pAwoHhAEcg — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) January 8, 2026

Puppy Bowl organizers just announced that the Puppy Bowl is returning on February 8, the same day as the Santa Clara Super Bowl. And they’ve also released the full lineup of puppies for the 2026 Puppy Bowl, in a lengthy photo gallery you can now waste your Monday afternoon scrolling through.

"This year’s sports spectacular includes 150 dogs from 72 shelters across the United States, Puerto Rico and the British Virgin Islands — a new record!” Animal Planet's parent network Discovery said in a press release. “Watch the reigning champions of Team Fluff send their players — including Benito (Siberian Husky-Chihuahua from Puerto Rico), Showgirl (Chow Chow-Rottweiler), and Chappell Bone (Pembroke Welsh Corgi) — to defend their title. Or will Team Ruff — featuring Lobster Roll (Bulldog-Border Collie), Brûlée (Boston Terrier-French Bulldog), and Miso (American Cattle Dog-Beagle) — get their paws the coveted ‘Lombarky’ trophy?”

Foggy, a rescue puppy saved by the San Francisco SPCA, will appear in Animal Planet’s 2026 Puppy Bowl. https://t.co/CiW0Ks0ga1 — SFChronicle Datebook (@SFC_Datebook) January 9, 2026

And with this year’s Super Bowl being played in the Bay Area, the Chronicle reports there will be a one-time San Francisco stray dog in this year’s Puppy Bowl. Meet Foggy, a native of Fresno and taken in the Fresno Animal Center, and transferred to the SF SPCA as a stray dog. Foggy is indeed competing in the Puppy Bowl on national TV, though he’s already been adopted and has found his forever home.





After all, the Puppy Bowl is not filmed live, nor even in the vicinity of the actual Super Bowl. The Puppy Bowl is filmed in upstate New York, and it’s a three-hour broadcast that Animal Planet just plays on a loop, though it is a mightily entertaining marathon of puppies playing, biting each other on the ears, and just generally being little rascals.

But there will surely be more Puppy Bowl news in the weeks to come. They have not yet announced the Puppy Bowl puppycam that will be livestreaming the pups’ everyday activities in the weeks leading up to the Puppy Bowl. And the last time we had a Super Bowl in San Francisco, they gave us a full-scaled relica of the Puppy Bowl in downtown SF with live puppies running all around the place, so we would sure expect the same this time, Animal Planet.

animal planet having EIGHT puppy bowl pre-shows is crazy but i'm sat pic.twitter.com/xjqLu3Q1y7 — shannon 🏳️‍🌈 (@BOTTOMS2O23) February 9, 2025

The 2026 Puppy Bowl will be Sunday, February 8 at 11 am PT on Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, truTV, HBOMax and Discovery+. Additionally, as seen above, there is quite a bit of Puppy Bowl pregame broadcast before it comes on.

Related: A Sacramento Chihuahua Named ‘Bark Purdy’ Will Compete In the Puppy Bowl [SFist]



Image: World Animal Awareness Society - WA2S.Org & WA2S Films via Facebook