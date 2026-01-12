Local:
- A cyclist was fatally struck Monday morning on the SMART train tracks in Santa Rosa. The collision happened near Piner Road in Santa Rosa around 10:26 am, and the train was traveling south from Windsor. [Chronicle]
- San Francisco's Homeward Bound program, which offers free bus and plane tickets to homeless individuals who'd like to return to cities where they came from, appeared to lose some traction in 2025, with fewer people taking the city up on the offer. [Chronicle]
- A San Jose man, who allegedly lied to police about being carjacked in a late November incident in which his car was found crashed and abandoned, and after which he was hospitalized for head and chest injuries, later died from those injuries that were likely sustained in the crash. [KRON4]
- Often outspoken Golden State Warriors' head coach Steve Kerr's comments about the Minneapolis ICE shooting, calling it "shameful," have gone viral. [KRON4]
National:
- Venezuelan opposition leader and 2025 Nobel Peace Prize winner María Corina Machado is scheduled to meet with President Trump at the White House Thursday. Machado was passed over in the administration's decision on a new leader for the country, but she has been intensely trying to curry favor with Trump, going so far as to try to give her Peace Prize to him. [CNN]
- The state of Minnesota, and the Twin Cities, have now filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over what they describe as a "federal invasion" by ICE agents, seeking to have it stopped. [CNN]
- Democratic Sentor Mark Kelly of Arizona is now suing the Pentagon for disciplining him over the video he made telling members of the military not to follow illegal orders. [New York Times]
Video:
- This CBS Sunday Morning segment was shot in 2016, as Dead & Company, complete with originaly drummers Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann and Bob and the late Bob Weir, were about to play a warmup gig for their summer tour at The Fillmore, where a giant picture of the late Jerry Garcia hangs above a stairwell. "He'd hate that," Weir said of the photo, and of their relationship, he said, "We amused each other." RIP Bobby.
Top image: The Transamerica Pyramid and its beacon were lit up red Monday night, apparently in honor of the 49ers moving forward in the playoffs.