A Chihuahua mix by the name of ‘Bark Purdy’ hails from Sacramento, and he’s hardly Mr. Irrelevant as he heads to Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XX. But sorry suitors, he’s already been adopted.

The fiercely adorable Puppy Bowl is now heading into its 20th year. And many of you will find it more interesting than the upcoming February 11 Super Bowl, even though the 49ers are in the Super Bowl, because you’re more into puppies than football. For people like you, the Puppy Bowl is also on February 11, starting at 11 a.m. PT, on the basic cable channel Animal Planet.

The @49ers made it to the BIG GAME, so let's help the @SacramentoSPCA's "Bark Purdy" make it to the Puppy Bowl too! 🐶🏈



Be sure to vote for him at 🔗 https://t.co/23IjW1x2T0. pic.twitter.com/HJ0IH84eJg — Visit Sacramento (@VisitSacramento) January 29, 2024



And there is also a local NorCal hero competing in the Puppy Bowl. As KPIX reports, a Chihuahua mix from the Sacramento SPCA will be in the Puppy Bowl, and his name is Bark Purdy.

Sacramento’s own Bark Purdy is in the semifinals for Most PUPular for this year’s Puppy Bowl and he

COULD…GO…ALL…THE…WAY…but only with your help! Vote daily at https://t.co/flE73Cn4WY!

🏈 🐶 pic.twitter.com/eJZWLa5Iku — Sacramento SPCA (@SacramentoSPCA) January 28, 2024



“As a member of Team Ruff, this Chihuahua mix comes from the Sacramento SPCA in Sacramento, California,” according to the Puppy Bowl website. “Bark Purdy is just as mighty as his namesake. He is small but mighty; don't underestimate this player!”



And the competition will indeed be "ruff." According to KPIX, there will be 131 dogs overall featured in this year’s Puppy Bowl, some with names like “Patrick Mabones” and “Levi.”

Bark Purdy 😂 | I just voted in the Puppy Bowl Pupularity Playoffs. You can too at https://t.co/8MqqU5wszl. Come back every week to cast your vote for your favorites from the starting lineup. #PuppyBowl https://t.co/Ks7KozAzZ3 — Emmanuel Lopez (@stealthtoaster) January 18, 2024

But if you can’t get enough of Bark Purdy, we’re sad to say he’s off the market. KPIX describes Bark Purdy as being “recently adopted from Sacramento SPCA.”

Related: Reporting Live From The Puppy Bowl Cafe, Just Open In SF [SFist]

Image: Animal Planet

