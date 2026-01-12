Funny lady Chloe Fineman, who is a fairly active content creator on Instagram, was in the Bay Area recently enjoying a Scadinavian-style sauna that's set up right on a floating dock in Sausalito.

The place is called Fjord, and it's apparently gotten quite a bit of social media traction since Fineman says in the video, "I've wanted to do this since the day I saw it on Instagram!"

She adds, in the caption, "This is why I love the Bay Area!!!!"

The video shows as she and her friends enjoy a hot sauna while floating on Richardson Bay, and then dive into the Bay itself for a cold plunge — which she is hesitant to do at first, but not after a good long hot spell in the sauna.

Fineman appears to have been back in her native Bay Area for the holidays, while SNL is on its December/January hiatus.

In case you weren't aware, Fineman was born in Berkeley and attended Piedmont High School — where she was a champion in the school's famous annual bird-calling contest, which led her to an appearance on Late Night With David Letterman that you can see below.







If you're intrigued about the sauna, it seems like Fjord books up fast. February bookings were made available on January 1, and it doesn't look like any shared or private sessions are available, and even the waitlist appears to be full?

Sessions for March go online for reservations on February 1 at 9 am. See more info here.