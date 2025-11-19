The billionaires were all back in their billionaire bubble alongside Trump Tuesday night, and even Elon Musk has been welcomed back into the fold after his teenage-style tiff with Trump.

Fresh off his ill-timed call to bring in the National Guard to San Francisco, followed by his phone call with Trump to call off the National Guard and a planned surge of federal agents in the city, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff flew to Washington to attend a Tuesday night White House dinner for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. MBS, as he's known, infamously ordered the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, during Trump's first term, according to US intelligence, but what does that matter?! He's Trump's pal, and what's a little murder among billionaires?

As KRON4 reports, a possibly tipsy Benioff posted a selfie from the White House event of himself with underqualified Attorney General Pam Bondi, along with the caption, "White House Dinner Update: Benioff and Bondi Declared ‘Most Likely to Start a Party'." Party on, kids!

White House Dinner Update: Benioff and Bondi Declared ‘Most Likely to Start a Party @PamBondi @benioff pic.twitter.com/e0P1eNTOZV — Marc Benioff (@Benioff) November 19, 2025

Benioff also posted jolly photos with Michael and Susan Dell, of Dell Technologies, Robinhood co-founder Vlad Tenev and Coinbase co-founder Brian Armstrong, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

And this morning, Benioff was attending the US-Saudi Investment Forum at the Kennedy Center, and posted a photo with his pal Elon Musk, who also attended Tuesday night's dinner, because all is forgiven now with Trump, or something.

Great to be speaking with @elonmusk at #USSaudiForum202. ❤️🇺🇸🇸🇦We are at the moment where humans & agents are now working together. Saudi has the potential to be the first Agent Nation. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uEIrMYQLRF — Marc Benioff (@Benioff) November 19, 2025

As the New York Times reported Tuesday, Musk is edging back into politics less than six months after his highly public blowup with Trump — and remember his ominous, repeated words about Trump being in the Epstein files? (Elon has deleted some tweets, but they're saved for posterity, and you may recall that Musk posted many in mid-July and said things in response to Trump calling it the "Epstein Hoax," such as, "Wow, amazing that Epstein 'killed himself' and Ghislaine is in federal prison for a hoax.")

In typical Musk fashion, his threat to launch a new political party, the America Party, was empty because he woke up one day and realized how implausible it was, and he doesn't talk about that anymore. (The announcement about the new party caused Tesla's stock price to plummet.)

Now, though, it seems Musk wants back in the fold, and he's lucky Trump's memory is fairly short. Musk re-tweeted (or re-Truthed) a Truth Social post from Trump earlier this month, complete with heart emoji, after Trump re-nominated Musk ally Jared Isaacman to be NASA administrator. And the Times notes that Musk is hosting a "reunion" of DOGE employees in Austin this week.

Obviously, things aren't too chilly between Trump and Musk if Musk got the MBS dinner invite last night.

Trump's most recent comments on Musk have been a little all over the place. He reportedly said last week of Musk, "Some people don’t like him so much," at an Oval Office event, per the Times. And on Air Force One last month, speaking of Musk, Trump said, "He had a bad moment. It was a stupid moment in his life, very stupid. I like Elon and suspect I will always like him."

