On Saturday, Elon Musk declared he was starting a new political party to declare war on both Democrats and Republicans. By the time the markets closed on the first business day after that, Tesla shareholders lost a collective $68 billion.

After Tesla CEO and ketamine enthusiast Elon Musk spent nearly $300 million to get Donald Trump reelected president, the two massive narcissists have had a nasty though completely predictable falling-out. That rift grew last week as Trump tried to get his massive tax-and-spending program through Congress, and Musk rallied his Xitter supporters against it. But Trump’s bill passed Congress, so Elon spent the weekend tweeting that he would start a new political party called the “America Party,” likely an avenue for disaffected gun nuts and crypto suckers who are not already Trumpers.

By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it!



When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste & graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy.



Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom. https://t.co/9K8AD04QQN — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2025



So how did the investors react to Musk's latest provocation of Trump when the stock markets opened Monday?

Tesla stock value loss today, after Elon Musk announced political party:



$68 billion.$TSLA — scott budman (@scottbudman) July 7, 2025



CNBC reports that Tesla lost $68 billion in value in a single day on Monday. Shares of Tesla fell by about 7% during trading hours today, continuing the disastrous run the company’s stock has had during the Trump administration, both when Musk was on Trump’s good side and bad side.

“Very simply Musk diving deeper into politics and now trying to take on the Beltway establishment is exactly the opposite direction that Tesla investors/shareholders want him to take during this crucial period for the Tesla story,” Wedbush Securities global head of technology research Dan Ives said in a Sunday investor note. “While the core Musk supporters will back Musk at every turn no matter what, there is broader sense of exhaustion from many Tesla investors that Musk keeps heading down the political track.”

Okay, so that’s a sane person's response. How did Trump react?

Screenshot: Truth Social

“I am saddened to watch Elon Musk go completely 'off the rails,' essentially becoming a TRAIN WRECK over the past five weeks,” Trump rambled on Truth Social. “He even wants to start a Third Political Party, despite the fact that they have never succeeded in the United States - The System seems not designed for them. The one thing Third Parties are good for is the creation of Complete and Total DISRUPTION & CHAOS, and we have enough of that with the Radical Left Democrats, who have lost their confidence and their minds!”

What’s the time? Oh look, it’s no-one-has-been-arrested-o’clock again … pic.twitter.com/CO9xJz68Tf — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 7, 2025



This of course comes in the context of Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) cuts being perhaps responsible for the Texas flood death toll that now stands at more than 100. But Elon Musk is a highly insulated tech CEO, and he’ll probably never have to answer for any of that that. Meanwhile, to Musk’s supporters, this has all played out as another chance to embrace more Jeffrey Epstein conspiracy theories, which seems to be the primary avenue by which Musk hopes to damage Trump politically these days.

Related: The Inevitable Trump-Musk Feud Has Arrived, and Should Be Hilarious [SFist]

Image: WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 30: Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks alongside U.S. President Donald Trump to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House on May 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. Musk, who served as an adviser to Trump and led the Department of Government Efficiency, announced he would leave his role in the Trump administration to refocus on his businesses. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)