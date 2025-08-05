It's fairly bad news for California Governor Gavin Newsom that he has quite a bit of ground to make up if he plans to run for president in a couple years, according to a new Gallup poll. But Americans really don't like Elon Musk anymore.

Donald Trump most certainly will try to pass off a new Gallup poll as biased and "fake news," after it found that 57% of the country has an unfavorable view of him just seven months and change into his second presidency. And it's not like such poll numbers are going to keep the Donald up at night.

Governor Gavin Newsom, meanwhile, after spending a couple months edging more into the national spotlight, has 30% favorable and 41% unfavorable votes, with 28% either never having heard of him, or having no opinion. That's not terrific news as he prepares for a likely presidential bid, though with over three years left before the election, he has plenty of time to make his name better known, and better liked.

That same poll found that Elon Musk is now the most hated person in America, with only 33% of respondents giving him a favorable rating, and 61% giving him the thumbs-down — a net -28% favorability rating. That's worse than Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has a somewhat favorable rating among Republicans, but a net unfavorable rating of -23% among all Americans.

Pope Leo XIV, not surprisingly, comes out on top in this poll, which asked Americans to give their opinions, yea or nay, about 14 prominent US and global figures. The new pope has a 57% majority of favorable ratings, with only 11% unfavorable, for a net positive of 46% — with 31% of respondents having no opinion.

Joe Biden fares only slightly better than Trump in the poll, with 43% favorable and 54% unfavorable, and a net -11%. And all the members of Trump's cabinet who were named in the poll have net unfavorable ratings, including Marco Rubio (-16%), Pete Hegseth (-12%), Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (-4%), and JD Vance (-11%).

Meanwhile progressive figure Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has only a net -4% favorability, with nearly a third of the country having no opinion of her; and Senator Bernie Sanders has a net +11%, with 49% viewing him favorably overall. That makes him one of the more well-liked figures in the country and the most well-liked American politician on this list.

via Gallup

This same poll was conducted in January, and since then, Americans' opinions of Musk and Rubio have soured about equally, with both falling significantly in public opinion over seven months. And Trump's favorability has shifted for about 7% of those polled, from positive to negative — he started the year closer to 50-50, with 50% giving him an unfavorable rating, and 48% a positive one.

As Gallup notes, "the dampened favorable ratings of key Trump administration officials since January are broadly consistent with the decline in Trump’s job approval rating over the same period, down 10 percentage points."

Top image: Elon Musk leaps on stage with Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally from behind bullet resistant glass at the Butler Farm Show fairgrounds on October 05, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. This is the first time that Trump has returned to Butler since he was injured during an attempted assassination on July 13. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)