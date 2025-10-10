Local:
- Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff thinks Trump should send the National Guard to combat crime in San Francisco. He also thinks SF should “re-fund” the police force, as if it were ever defunded. [Chronicle]
- Luigi Aprea Elementary School in Gilroy had a power outage Thursday due to copper wire theft, the second such incident at a Gilroy elementary school in a month. A bill is currently on Governor Newsom’s desk that would tighten regulations and deter the sale of stolen metal in California. [KGO]
- Officials from the South Lake Tahoe church where Mayor Tamara Wallace publicly admitted to stealing funds say that they caught her in the act, and she stole $300,000. The church is still recovering from a fire that caused around $50,000 in damages about five years ago. [Chronicle]
- The crowd was sparse at Fleet Week Friday without the Blue Angels or any other presence from the US military due to the federal government shutdown. [NBC Bay Area]
- San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie’s office informed the American Indian Cultural Center that the city is ending its 20-year collaboration hosting the annual Native American Heritage Night in favor of a different, unnamed partner. [Mission Local]
National:
- A huge blast at a Tennessee explosives manufacturing plant has killed multiple people, and 19 are missing. Four to five people were brought to the hospital, according to the sheriff. [ABC News]
- A cleverly composed photo taken by photojournalist Jim Watson at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting makes Trump look like he has devil horns. [Huffington Post]
Biblical.— Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) October 9, 2025
Just not in the way MAGA expected. https://t.co/gUndTVLB5z
Video of the Day:
Portland protesters are driving home the “boiling frog” analogy with these brilliant frog costumes amid ICE’s ongoing invasion of the city. Earlier this week, an ICE officer sprayed pepper spray directly into the valve of one of the frog costumes. [The Oregonian]
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist