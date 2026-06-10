After facing widespread outrage over a proposed ban on smoking at bar patios in SF, Supervisor Melgar has put the plan on hold while she and Mayor Lurie continue discussions with the community.

Supervisor Myrna Melgar indefinitely paused a proposed ordinance that would have banned smoking on the outdoor patios of neighborhood bars and taverns, citing the need for ongoing discussions with business owners and other city leaders, as KQED reports. Melgar, who’s chair of the Land Use and Transportation Committee, was set to discuss the legislation at a committee meeting Monday.

“It’s clear that we need to do a little more work,” Melgar said Monday, according to SF Examiner. “I have accepted the recommendations from a couple of my colleagues and the mayor to help with some amendments and some process issues.”

As SFist reported in April, the legislation would have extended existing indoor smoking restrictions to outdoor bar seating areas, similar to rules already in place at restaurants, hotels, arenas, and other venues.

Supporters argue it would close a gap in current tobacco laws and reduce secondhand smoke exposure for patrons and workers, noting that several Bay Area cities, including Oakland and San Jose, already restrict smoking in outdoor dining and drinking spaces. The Examiner reports that public health advocates say most patrons comply when rules are clear and signage is in place.

“I would love to be able to enjoy a drink at an outdoor patio without choking on toxic cigarette smoke,” said Ruth Malone, a registered nurse, per KQED. “Customers aside, it is truly not okay to force bar employees to be exposed to secondhand smoke just to do their jobs.”

Opponents say the measure could hurt bars still recovering from the pandemic, while passing the burden to small businesses to enforce the measure and shifting smokers onto sidewalks.

No timeline has been given for when the measure might return for consideration.

Previously: SF Supe Pushes to Ban Smoking on Bar Patios, as Most Bay Area Cities Have Already Done

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