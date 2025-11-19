- We know of at least one link between slain Laney College Athletic Director John Beam and his alleged killer Cedric Irving Jr. It's unclear if the two ever overlapped on a football fielf, but Beam taught a class at Laney in 2022 that Irving was enrolled in. [Chronicle]
- Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers has resigned from his seat on the board of OpenAI, following revelations about his extended involvement with Jeffrey Epstein. Summers announced he would be stepping away from public commitments, and these include board positions at Bloomberg News and the New York Times. [CBS News]
- SF-based US District Judge Trisha Thompson heard arguments Tuesday in a case that could prove pivotal for immigrants from three countries: Nicaragua, Honduras and Nepal. The case, brought by the ACLU, could restore Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for people from those countries, if the judge rules in favor of the plaintiffs. [Mission Local]
- Sutter Health announced plans this week for a major new, 850,000-square-foot hospital facility in Santa Clara, to be built by 2031. [Chronicle]
- The local law firm Walkup, Melodia, Kelly & Schoenberger is hosting its 3rd Annual Turkey Giveaway on Saturday at Lowell High School, joining the Lowell High School Alumni Association to distribute 700 turkeys and holiday meal gift certificates to families in need, starting at 9 am. [ABC 7]
- The San Francisco Zoo has lost its oldest African mandrill, Angie, who died at age 35. [Chronicle]
- A new wolf pack has been detected in Plumas County and named the Grizzly Pack, one month after authorities had to kill a different pack, the Beyem Seyo pack in the Sierra Valley, because they had become habituated to killing cattle as their main food source. [SFGate]
Photo by Kshitij Lawate