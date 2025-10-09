Local:
- The family has been identified in Wednesday’s gruesome case of a husband, wife, and two children being found dead in their Westwood Park home, and the murder-suicide theory seems to be confirmed. 53-year-old Paula Truong and daughters Alexandra and Mackenzie Ocheltree were found dead on their beds, while 57-year-old Thomas Russell Ocheltree was found hanged in the garage, and the parents were apparently having a myriad of financial problems. [Chronicle]
- Legal hearings in the case of beleaguered SF nonprofit Collective Impact (they’re the ones with the fancy Martha’s Vineyard trips and the shady $19K UCLA scholarship) resulted in a stinging legal loss for City Attorney David Chiu, as a judge turned down his request to deny them any city more city funding. But it was a midnight ruling described as “bizarre,” which Chiu will surely appeal, and the nonprofit's CEO James Spingola went and resigned anyway. [Mission Local]
- A recall attempt against Contra Costa County District Attorney Diane Becton has failed for lack of signatures. The recallers swear they’re going to try again, which seems unlikely, as they’ve now failed to qualify on two consecutive attempts. [KTVU]
National:
- Not a surprise, but the Trump Justice Department indicted New York Attorney General Letitia James for alleged mortgage fraud, which is of course payback for James winning a civil fraud case against Trump and his sons. [CNN]
- Get ready fake AI videos galore from hostile actors trying to tear apart the fabric of society, as OpenAI’s Sora app topped one million downloads in just five days. [KRON4]
- The Israeli Parliament approved the terms of a proposed ceasefire with Hamas Thursday, though we should note this is the third ceasefire they’ve agreed to, and the fire hasn’t ceased much yet. [NBC News]
Video:
- A very impressive drone and projection show happened Wednesday night at the Embarcadero for SF Tech Week, delighting attendees and confusing random passersby, so enjoy this video of the show submitted by a Reddit user.
Drone show at the Ferry Building
byu/navaneethpk insanfrancisco
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist