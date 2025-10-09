Local:

  • Not a surprise, but the Trump Justice Department indicted New York Attorney General Letitia James for alleged mortgage fraud, which is of course payback for James winning a civil fraud case against Trump and his sons. [CNN]
  • Get ready fake AI videos galore from hostile actors trying to tear apart the fabric of society, as OpenAI’s Sora app topped one million downloads in just five days. [KRON4]
  • The Israeli Parliament approved the terms of a proposed ceasefire with Hamas Thursday, though we should note this is the third ceasefire they’ve agreed to, and the fire hasn’t ceased much yet. [NBC News]

  • A very impressive drone and projection show happened Wednesday night at the Embarcadero for SF Tech Week, delighting attendees and confusing random passersby, so enjoy this video of the show submitted by a Reddit user.
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist