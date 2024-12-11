After the director of a city commission was found to be directing taxpayer-funded contracts to a man she lived with, City Hall officials have found what appears to be more self-dealing, and canceled their contracts with a controversial nonprofit.

It was terrible news for Mayor London Breed’s reelection campaign back in September when a lavish, improper spending scandal by a nonprofit revealed that San Francisco Human Rights Commission executive director Sheryl Davis had approved $10,000 in Martha’s Vineyard cottage rentals, and other expenses that seemed, well, out of the ordinary. A city audit found that under Davis’s watch, the commission was “not properly monitoring nonprofits, overpaying people by tens of thousands of dollars, approving expenses without documentation and formally approving invoices months after they were paid.”

Breed asked Davis to resign pretty much immediately after that story broke. A month after her resignation, the Chronicle reported that one nonprofit the commission was paying was using city funds to promote Davis’s book and her podcast, essentially benefiting Davis with funds her commission had disbursed.

These funds came through the city’s Black community investment program the Dream Keeper Initiative, they were disbursed by the Human Rights Commission, and granted to a nonprofit called Collective Impact — which was formerly run by Davis, and is now operated by one James Spingola, whom the SF Standard reported shared a home and a car with Davis. Collective Impact bought copies of a children’s book Davis wrote, and financially sponsored her podcast.

Now the Chronicle reports that multiple SF City Hall departments have canceled their contracts with Collective Impact, citing “significant conflicts of interest” between Collective Impact and Davis.

“The former head of the Human Rights Commission engaged in practices which put at risk the integrity of the grantmaking process, and the subsequent awarding of funds,” the Human Rights Commission said in a Tuesday statement, a statement regarding their own former boss.

Per the Chronicle, the Human Right Commission canceled two contracts with Collective Impact worth a combined $2.5 million, while the city’s Office of Economic and Workforce Development canceled three Collective Impact contracts worth $8.1 million.

For his part, Spingola defended his nonprofit’s work. “It’s definitely unfair,” he told the Chronicle Tuesday. “This whole thing looks like an attack on Black people.”

Meanwhile, Davis is not talking to the press, but she’s lawyered up and letting her attorney do the talking. And her attorney Tony Brass argues that Davis had recused herself from the grant-making process in 2022.

“Taking back these grants and blaming it on Sheryl seems really out of place since the grants were approved under a process that she had nothing to do with,” Brass told the Chronicle.

The Chronicle notes that Davis’s ethics filings show she made somewhere between $10,000 and $100,000 from sales of her book in 2023, and between $1,000 and $10,000 in book sales thus far in 2024.

The Human Rights Commission did acknowledge that Collective Impact is responsible for doing some commendable work.

“There is no question that Collective Impact staff members have done critical work with and for [the] community over many years,” the commission’s Tuesday statement pointed out. “There are hundreds of children, youth, and families who have been successfully served by the organization.

Not all of Collective Impact’s City Hall contracts have been canceled. The Chron found that the Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development still had an active $780,000 contract with the nonprofit.

And while many of their current contracts were immediately canceled, Collective Impact will still be able to put in bids and potentially do business with the city in the future.

Image: Sheryl Evans Davis via Facebook