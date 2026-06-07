- The East Bay was jolted by a preliminary magnitude 3.6 earthquake at approximately 8:37 a.m. on Sunday morning. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the latest quake to rattle the region had a depth of nine miles and was centered near the suburb of Alamo. [ABC 7]
- A teenager was shot in the arm on the I-580 in Alameda County early Saturday morning. CHP officers responding to the shooting confirmed the injured passenger was taken to a local hospital as they continue to actively investigate the crime. [NBC Bay Area]
- Actress Zendaya continued her unofficial hype tour of Bay Area bookstores by visiting Rakestraw Books in Danville and later sharing a social media post of herself holding a few titles related to her upcoming filmography. [Chronicle]
- A coalition of Hunters Point community groups have issued a "call to action" after the U.S. Navy acknowledged the recent discovery of radiological material in a cabinet at the formal naval shipyard. [SFGate]
- Rapper-singer Lizzo was spotted throwing down at perennial Castro party spot the Lookout on Saturday night ahead of an in-store record signing for her latest album, Bout That Time, on Sunday afternoon at Amoeba on Haight. [SF Standard]
- Chef Mike Lanham of Anomaly SF has announced his popular tasting-menu restaurant in Lower Pacific Heights will close after nearly a decade so he can focus on health issues and spend more time with family. [Chronicle]
Image via U.S. Geological Survey