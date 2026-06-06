A one-year-old boy is now hospitalized in critical condition after a truck reportedly smashed into the side of his family's Oakland apartment building earlier today.

The initial report from ABC7 indicates the crash occurred around 9:30am on Saturday in the vicinity of 57th Avenue and Foothill Boulevard.

The boy's uncle told reporters that a vehicle "came crashing in the side" from the direction of a nearby car wash. Falling debris from the impact caused the one-year-old boy's unknown injuries, the family additionally confirmed.

As of now, it's also unclear what caused the crash to take place.

This is a developing story.

Related: Person Thrown From Three-Wheeler In Collision With Car In SF's Western Addition, Four Hospitalized

Image: January 27, 2019 Oakland / CA / USA - Oakland Police Department vehicle parked on the street (Getty Images)