The curious matter of a $10,000 Martha’s Vineyard house rental paid for with your tax dollars had led to the resignation of an SF City Hall commission director, and she appears to have also approved more than a million dollars in contracts to a man that lives with her.

Update, 4 pm: And just like that, the Chronicle is reporting that San Francisco Human Rights Commission executive director Sheryl Davis has resigned effective immediately, which is perhaps related to the matters discussed below.

Original Story, 2:40 pm: Thursday was a hell of a day at San Francisco City Hall’s Human Rights Commission, which gets plenty of city money for their “service of the City’s anti-discrimination laws to further racial solidarity, equity, and healing.” The commission’s executive director Sheryl Davis was nailed by a Thursday Chronicle exposé that alleged, among other things, a $10,000 Martha’s Vineyard cottage rental paid for by invoices that were split, seemingly to avoid city oversight of department bills larger than $10,000.

“Can you split the invoice?” Davis emailed to a nonprofit CEO who’d rung up that $10,000 tab for intern lodging at a conference. “Half before June 30 and the other half after July 1?”

NEW: The saga of a Martha’s Vineyard rental raises questions about S.F. department’s spending https://t.co/Dd4WKYUo8f — Michael Barba (@mdbarba) September 12, 2024

The Chronicle also noted an internal city audit that accused the Human Rights Commission of “not properly monitoring nonprofits, overpaying people by tens of thousands of dollars, approving expenses without documentation and formally approving invoices months after they were paid.”

Breaking: A San Francisco department head signed off on multiple six-figure contracts directed to a nonprofit led by a man she shared a home address and car with, The Standard has learned. https://t.co/bplyvs5UJA — The San Francisco Standard (@sfstandard) September 12, 2024

Then later Thursday afternoon, the SF Standard reported that same Human Rights Commission executive director Sheryl Davis had signed off on $1.5 million in grants to a nonprofit led by a man she lived with. That would be Collective Impact executive director James Spingola. The two deny having any romantic relationship, but per the Standard, “Davis and Spingola both registered to vote at the same home address in spring 2021.” The Standard adds that “The pair also currently co-own a 2008 Mini Cooper, which is registered to that same address.”

JUST IN: Sheryl Davis, head of the Human Rights Commission and top SF official tapped by Mayor Breed to lead a major social equity program, has taken a leave of absence hours after a Chronicle investigation raised questions about her department's spending https://t.co/xlSEj9AQrC — Michael Barba (@mdbarba) September 12, 2024

So about four hours after the first Chronicle story broke, that paper then reported that Davis had taken a leave of absence from the commission. The Chronicle confirmed with City Hall personnel that Davis is on paid leave.

When reached by the Chronicle, Davis simply said, “I’ve been working there for a while.” That almost sounds like… someone who does not expect to return to the job?

While the Standard noted that Davis had directly signed off on $1.5 million in grants to Spingola’s nonprofit, the Human Rights Commission's Dream Keeper Initiative had granted a total of $7.5 million to his Collective Impact nonprofit.

Mayor London Breed handed a blank check to her closest allies with zero oversight. She grew the bureaucracy, then exploited it.



This is a sad day for San Francisco. Hundreds of millions of dollars were mismanaged that could have been spent to solve the city's safety, drug, and… https://t.co/0QFmCxaGhb — Daniel Lurie 丹尼爾·羅偉 (@DanielLurie) September 12, 2024

Needless to say, every other candidate for mayor is jumping all over London Breed over yet another improper spending scandal on her watch. And there’s not much support for Sheryl Davis, except from Supervisor Shamann Walton, who told the Chronicle, “I have never met a public servant as dedicated to community as Dr. Director Sheryl Davis.”

Mayor Breed will appoint a new interim executive director of the Human Rights Commission. But we’re likely to hear a lot more about the executive director who’s currently on paid leave before that new appointment happens.

