- Two cars were struck in a freeway shooting/shootout on Highway 24 in Oakland Thursday afternoon. No injuries were reported, and CHP officers subsequently arrested 57-year-old Carlos Ray Thomas after he crashed his vehicle on I-680 in Walnut Creek. [KTVU]
- A fairly significant early-season storm is brewing off the California coast and should be drenching us with rain by early next week. The North Bay will likely see the rain first, and higher elevations could see upwards of two inches. [Bay Area News Group]
- Parents have lawyered up in Lafayette in a fight over a city-owned baseball diamond that's used by a majority-boys' Little League, after a girl's softball team sought to share it. [Chronicle]
- The Oakland Police Commission met on Thursday evening, and at the meeting, some attendees blamed the commission for Chief Floyd Mitchell's decision to leave the job after less than two years. [ABC 7]
- An 18-year-old in Santa Rosa was arrested Wednesday after allegedly posting what he said was a "joke" bomb threat on an Instagram account connected to a high school in Yolo County. [Bay Area News Group]
- The 17-story office building at 201 California Street in SF's Financial District that has been in default for several years appears to be changing hands, with an investor group aquiring the building's debt for $75 million. [SF Business Times]
- MIT has become the first American university to refuse to sign Trump's pledge to protect conservative voices in exchange for protecting their federal funding. [New York Times]
Photo by Spencer DeMara