The death of San Francisco firefighter Ken Jones has renewed calls to reform Blue Shield, the city's designated insurance provider. The late firefighter’s battle to treat his stage 4 lung cancer first gained attention in January, with advocates now blaming delays in care for his premature passing.

According to NBC Bay Area, Jones died on Saturday from lung cancer following a public, four-month battle with his health insurance provider after Blue Shield of California denied the medical treatment requested by Jones’ oncologist on two separate occasions.

In a quote, former SFFD chief Jeanine Nicholson, a close friend to Jones for decades, voiced her belief that Blue Shield bears responsibility in Jones' death.

“I believe, wholeheartedly, that they expedited his death,” Nicholson said. “They should be ashamed.”

She also noted that it was Jones who drove her to medical appointments for six months after Nicholson was diagnosed with breast cancer over a decade ago.

The case of Ken Jones first sparked outcry earlier this year with news that the ailing former firefighter's efforts to get Blue Cross to cover treatments for his lung cancer recommended by his oncologist had twice been denied. Dr. Matthew Gubens, Jones’ oncologist, told NBC Bay Area that delays in obtaining approval for treatments likely cost his patient time he didn't have to spare.

“The time spent trying to get approval of a regimen that I requested, [Ken] lost ground – tumors are growing, pain is increasing, his appetite is going down,” Gubens explained.

The only silver lining is the possibility Jones' plight will lead to necessary changes.

Last month, Blue Shield confirmed they will assign "dedicated care managers" to help clients with complex claims, reports ABC 7. The cause is also being championed by non-profit watchdog group Protect Our Benefits, who confirmed on Monday that they plan to meet with Blue Shield to press for updates while working to secure additional reforms.

Related: Retired SF Firefighter Denied Cancer Treatment, Causing City to Question Blue Shield Health Plan

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