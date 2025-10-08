A gruesome discovery was reportedly made by a family member Wednesday in San Francisco's Westwood Park neighborhood, and while details remain slim, an entire family appears to be dead.

San Francisco police have now confirmed what an SFist source earlier told us, that SFPD and SFFD personnel were on the scene Wednesday afternoon at a home on the 900 block of Monterey Boulevard, in the Westwood Park/Westwood Highlands area. Four bodies were reportedly discovered inside the home, including those of a husband and wife, and two children — said to be ages 8 and 10, though this is not confirmed.

The situation is being described as a murder-suicide, and the terrible scene was reportedly discovered by another family member. KRON4 reports that police responded to the home at 1:25 pm Wednesday.

The Chronicle is reporting that the brother of the husband called police to the home for a welfare check after being unable to reach them.

The family appears to have only lived in the four-bedroom home less than a year, according to online sales records for the property.

The family's identity has not yet been made public. And no details have been provided about how they died.

This is a developing story, and has been updated throughout.

Photo via Google Street View