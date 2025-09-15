Journeyman castoff backup quarterback Mac Jones proved he had just enough in him to beat a terrible team, as he led the 49ers to a 26-21 win over the New Orleans Saints that was still more of a nailbiter than it should have been.

Your San Francisco 49ers lost quarterback Brock Purdy to shoulder and toe injuries last week, and that’s in addition to also losing tight end George Kittle and receiver Brandon Aiyuk to injuries. So it sounds like it’s going to be tough sledding for them in the month of September. But then… have you seen the 49ers schedule for the month of September? They are blessed with having some pretty dreadful opponents to start the season.

Came marching in 🎺 pic.twitter.com/IJQTWbCJNf — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 14, 2025



That parade of lousy opponents got underway Sunday afternoon, and the 49ers came out of New Orleans with a 26-21 victory. Former New England Patriots flame-out and now backup 49ers QB Mac Jones got the nod, and did not inspire confidence as he bumbled to an 0-4 passing start Sunday. But Jones threw seven straight completions after that hapless 0-4 start, and ended the day with a pretty impressive stat line of 26-39 for 279 yards passing, three touchdowns, and a 113.1 QB rating. That is good enough to beat the New Orleans Saints.



After clunking his first four passes, Jones hit a very nice and just-long-enough 15-yard pass to Ricky Pearsall on a Third and 14. That drive would culminate in an 11-yard touchdown pass to newbie tight end Luke Farrell, who has toiled on the Jaguars for the last few seasons, but will certainly get his chances here while George Kittle heals up.

Eddie Pineiro has a history of trouble converting extra points. Why does he kick them from the right hash mark instead of just kicking straight down the middle?@grantcohn @sportslarryk #FTTB pic.twitter.com/5xj6Pqbzsm — David C (@beegjuan1) September 15, 2025



Yet the 49ers’ kicking problem continued, and new replacement Eddy Piñeiro missed the extra point. But Piñeiro got his shit together as the day went on, going 2-2 on field goals (44 and 46 yeards) and hitting his other two extra point attempts.

Christian McCaffrey : 13 carries for 55 yards; 6 catches for 52 yards & a TD on 7 targets pic.twitter.com/NM5VTBMAnX — Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) September 14, 2025



The Saints would manage a touchdown of their own before halftime. But the 49ers had the last word there, as Mac Jones found Christian McCaffrey right before halftime to give the Niners a 16-7 lead at the break.

A dreadful start to the third quarter, though, as Jones lost a fumble on strip-sack, three minutes into the second half. The Saints converted, as their own backup QB Spencer Rattler tossed a three-yard touchdown to Rashid Shaheed, making the score 16-14.

Mac Jones to Jauan Jennings for the 42-yard TD!



SFvsNO on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/oRKIHFajpv — NFL (@NFL) September 14, 2025



Yet you figured the 49ers had this thing put away with this 42-yard touchdown pass to Jauan Jennings in the early fourth quarter that upped their lead to a comfortable 26-14 with 12 minutes left to play. But folks, these are the 49ers, and they still almost blew it.

After a Devaughn Vele touchdown brought the Saints within a 26-21 score, the Saints had the ball with 2:36 left, very much in a position for the go-ahead touchdown, and leaving 49ers fans as if they were watching something of a car wreck in progress.

Great close by the 49ers defense two weeks in a row! Sack force fumble to end the game! You can see the sense of urgency from every rusher! They wanted that one. pic.twitter.com/iZQJzEEuIE — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) September 14, 2025



But for the second week in a row, the 49ers defense pulled it off by forcing their opponents into a fumble on what could have been a game-winning Saints drive, as described above by our old friend Richard Sherman.

The 49ers, at 2-0 on the road, already have the same amount of road victories that they had all of last season. https://t.co/g9N4hvB8mt — Tim Kawakami (@timkawakami) September 15, 2025



As we had mentioned, the 49ers schedule remains pretty weak for the rest of September. This Sunday they will host the Arizona Cardinals, who are also terrible but somehow 2-0, after defeating the woebegone Carolina Panthers on Sunday, and this very same snake-bitten Saints team the week before.

Related: 49ers Win 17-13 Opening Day Thriller In Seattle, But Boy Do They Have Kicker Problems [SFist]



Image: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 14: Jauan Jennings #15 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates with fans after scoring a touchdown reception against the New Orleans Saints during the second half in the game at Caesars Superdome on September 14, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)