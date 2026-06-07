The Golden State Valkyries welcomed a face familiar to Bay Area college sports fans by signing former Stanford center Nadia Fingall to a rest-of-season contract on Sunday. The team also waived forward Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda in a corresponding move.

The Mercury News reports that Fingall was named Pac-12 All-Defensive Team Honorable Mention as a senior while being second on the Cardinal with a career-high 5.7 rebounds per game. Standing at 6-foot-4 center, Fingall's young career has also included leading Spanish squads to two Liga Femenina de Baloncensto titles and two Supercopa de España championships. In 2024, she was named Supercopa de España tournament MVP.

A native of New Jersey, Fingall will become the second former Stanford Cardinal to join the Valkyries in short succession after the team signed Stanford freshman Ashten Prechtel to an injury hardship contract in early May. Once that contract expired, the Valkyries subsequently opted to retain Prechtel with a player development deal.

Fingall's most recent play came for Casademont Zaragoza, where the Mercury News notes she averaged 8.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and a 44.7 field goal percentage in 19 games.

The move to acquire Fingall arrives amidst a solid start to the Valkyries' sophomore season, with the team currently sitting at a record of 6-5. It also follows a nail-biting loss to the Las Vegas Aces on Saturday night despite a career-high 27 points from new Valkyries forward Gabby Williams.

Related: Golden State Valkyries Win Home Opener Against Mercury 95-79, Salaün Shines

Image: Nadia Fingall in action during Euroleague Women Final on April 19, 2026 in Zaragoza, Spain. (Photo by Borja B. Hojas/Getty Images)