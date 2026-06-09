President Trump may be getting his MMA fight in front of the White House in true Idiocracy-come-to-life style, but there won't be a similarly idiotic boxing match in front of San Francisco City Hall, as was being planned.

It's not really too surprising that the organizers of a boxing match in SF's Civic Center that was attempting to break a Guinness World Record for its audience size have decided to back off their plan over "logistical concerns." That was the news on Monday, as the Chronicle reported, with UK company iVisit Boxing reportedly scrapping its plans for a series of boxing matches on July 11.

The headlining match, as KRON4 reported last month, was to be a flyweight championship between boxers Anthony Olascuaga and Andy Dominguez. And organizer Ed Pereira, the CEO of iVisit Boxing, had announced grand plans to draw a record-breaking crowd — with the world record for a boxing match having been set in 1941, when 135,132 people turned out to watch Tony Zale fight Billy Pryor in Milwaukee.

Bringing 135,000 people to the middle of Civic Center for a ticketed event seemed crazy on its face, but Mayor Daniel Lurie had previously said he was "fired up" over the plan.

A spokesperson for the mayor, Charles Lutvak, gave a statement to the Chronicle Monday saying, "San Francisco’s economy is recovering, and we want big ideas for how to keep it moving forward. San Francisco knows how to do big events, and we’ll do it again with the World Cup this month."

iVisit Boxing, which had sold an unknown number of tickets for the event, says it is offering free refunds on its website — and it remains possible that the event is actually being scrapped because of slow ticket sales and the enormous cost of putting on such an event.

The event was set to be put on in partnership with Silverback, the local event production company that lately has been organizing Bay to Breakers.

Recent years have seen large, free concerts in Civic Center, like this 15th anniversary event for EMPIRE Records last September featuring Shaboozey. But that event drew an estimated 20,000 attendees, so a fraction of the size of this planned boxing event.

Tickets were reportedly priced between $60 and $6,000. iVisit Boxing says it is seeking a new venue in which to host the fight between Olascuaga and Dominguez.

Related: Shaboozey Honored With Diamond Record Plaque at Civic Center Concert Attended By Over 20,000