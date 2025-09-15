Saturday's free concert in Civic Center drew over 20,000 fans for a celebration of the 15th anniversary of SF-born record label Empire, headlined by Billboard hitmaker Shaboozey.

Shaboozey sang his record-setting #1 hit "Bar Song (Tipsy)" not once, but twice as he closed out Saturday's free concert in SF's Civic Center. The show was attended by well over 20,000 people, and also featured appearances by local rappers Berner and Larry June, and rising Nigerian afrobeats artist Fireboy DML.

Mayor Daniel Lurie was also on hand to congratulate record label Empire on 15 years, and to tout how the Civic Center event was emblematic of the city's comeback.

"Now, there’s a lot of people talking about San Francisco," Lurie said, per SFGate. "They were talking stuff, and smack, before. Now they’re saying San Francisco’s on the rise, and it’s because of our arts, our culture and our music. And we’re going to keep leaning into these types of concerts."

As Shaboozey's set was winding down, Empire founder Ghazi Shami presented the singer with a certified diamond record plaque, marking ten million units sold for "A Bar Song (Tipsy)". The song spent 19 non-consecutive weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, tying a record set five years ago by Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road," and it has over 1.4 billion streams on Spotify. (FYI, these days, Billboard and the Recording Industry Association of America [RIAA] use "album equivalent units" in addition to actual album sales to calculate units sold, and every 1500 song streams equals one unit sold.)

Additionally, "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" marked the first time that a Black male artist had topped both the Billboard Hot 100 and the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts at the same time.

Shaboozey told KTVU that the SF event was "the best welcome back party, the best welcome home party," and added, "A diamond song, it's incredible. This is the best way I would've wanted to receive it."

EMPIRE CEO Ghazi presents Shaboozey with a diamond record at EMPIRE's 15 year celebration at Civic Center Plaza on September 13, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images for EMPIRE)

Two songs into Shaboozey's set, he also raised a red Solo cup to toast to Empire's birthday, and to San Francisco, as SFGate notes, saying, "To one of the greatest cities in America, one of the most beautiful cities in America, where culture happens, where it all begins."

After the diamond record presentation, Shaboozey pulled a move he'd pulled at Outside Lands a year earlier, and sang the song a second time to a thrilled and dancing crowd.



Top image: Photo by Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images for EMPIRE