Local:
- A man’s dead body was found floating in the Berkeley Marina’s N Dock at about 10:15 am Thursday morning. A passerby spotted the floating body, and thus far, Berkeley police have not identified the victim, and the coroner has not released any cause of death. [Chronicle]
- Trouble for your San Francisco 49ers, as Brock Purdy is almost certainly out for this week’s matchup against the New Orleans Saints, and could be out for as many as five weeks. Purdy apparently has both a shoulder and a toe injury, and the Niners could be stuck with Mac Jones at quarterback possibly as long as until October 12. [CBS Sports]
- There is apparently a flea infestation at Newark’s Kennedy Elementary School, and parents are furious that kids keep coming home with flea bites. There have been as many as 50 students suffering an estimated 500 bites, but the school district says the fleas are a neighborhood-wide problem. [NBC Bay Area]
National:
- The FBI has released a photo of a new “person of interest” in the Charlie Kirk murder, and interestingly, the male is wearing a shirt that appears to be from disabled veterans group. [AP]
- Paramount, which is owned by Larry Ellison’s rich-kid son, is looking to buy Warner Bros. Discovery, which would give the right-winger control of HBO and CNN. [NY Times]
- Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was found guilty and sentenced to 27 years in prison for plotting a coup to stay in office, surely a disappointing result for one of his main US supporters, anti-San Francisco troll Michael Shellenberger.
Videos:
- Two of them today! In honor of tonight’s release of the long-awaited sequel Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, here is their extremely funny interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week. And that’s followed by their live performance of “Big Bottom” on the same broadcast, featuring four bass players, one of whom is our old friend Thundercat.
Image: SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 7: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers rushes during the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 7, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. The 49ers defeated the Seahawks 17-13. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)