There are many ways you can watch the World Cup matches at home or with friends, with the first matches being played today in Mexico, and Team USA playing its first match against Paraguay in Los Angeles on Friday.

The opening ceremony is just moments away, as of this writing, in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and it's taking place before the first match being played in this North American tournament, at Mexico City's massive stadium beginning at noon Pacific Time. Team Mexico will be playing South Africa in the first of the Group A matches.

A second Group A match is being played tonight at Guadalajara Stadium at 7 pm PT, with Korea facing the Czech Republic.

Many of the matches will be carried live on Fox, as KTVU notes, including the opening Mexico City match, as well as for free on Tubi. FS1 (Fox Sports One) will be carrying the Guadalajara game and many other matches to come, which can also be seen on Hulu+ Live, YouTube TV, and Fubo.

A fan of South Africa holds a flag of South Africa before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match between Mexico and South Africa at Mexico City Stadium on June 11, 2026 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by MB Media/Getty Images)

Over 50 bars around the city will regularly be showing matches, and Mission Local has put together a handy map of those, as well as a map of official FIFA event locations around town.

Sports bars that will be airing matches — and luckily for these games they won't be in the middle of the night or very early morning for Americans! — include Teeth, Standard Deviant, The Napper Tandy, and Balompie Cafe in the Mission; Hi Tops and Rikki's in the Castro; The Valley Tavern in Noe Valley; Afterwork Bar and Biergarten in Hayes Valley; Yancy's Saloon and O'Brien's Irish Pub in the Sunset; Richmond Republic Draft House, Steins, and The Abbey Tavern in the Richmond; Kezar Pub, Murio's Trophy Room, O'Reilly's, and Mad Dog in the Fog in the Upper Haight; Danny Coyle's and Nickie's in the Lower Haight; the Final Final, Sully's, The Bus Stop, and Horseshoe Tavern in the Marina; Boardroom and Maggie McGarry's in North Beach; and Irish Times, Schroeder's, and Harrington's in the FiDi.

KQED offers its recs for the best soccer bars in town, and these are Maggie McGarry's, Kezar, and The Pig & Whistle at the edge of the Richmond and Anza Vista.

In Oakland they also recommend The Athletic Club, George & Walt's, and Neighborhood Sports Club. And for Friday's USA vs Paraguay game, head to Raimondi Park in Oakland, where the Oakland Sports Group is hosting a big-screen watch party.

Up in the North Bay, head to Pond Farm Brewing in San Rafael, Tam Tavern in Mill Valley, The Goose & Fern in Santa Rosa, and Mog Asu Wine Bar in Tiburon.

The first match being played at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, aka Levi's Stadium, will be on Saturday, June 13, with Qatar facing off against Switzerland. Four more group-stage matches will be played here, and just one match in the round of 32, on July 1.

Top image: Players of Mexico stand and sing the national anthem during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match between Mexico and South Africa at Mexico City Stadium on June 11, 2026 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)