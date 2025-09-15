There was an accident Sunday in which a vehicle was struck by a Muni train near Merced Manor, or vice versa, and the car flipped over.

The collision happened just before 1 pm in the vicinity of 19th Avenue and Eucalyptus Drive, not far from Stonestown Galleria. As the Chronicle reports, the car "overturned" after the collision with the M-Ocean View train, but no one was injured in the crash.

The driver was able to extricate themselves from the flipped vehicle.

The SFPD said it did not suspect that drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

The crash caused a service disruption on the M-Ocean View line which lasted until around 2 pm on Sunday.

The circumstances of the crash remain unclear.

Photo via SFMTA