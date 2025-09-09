Local:
- Oakland’s Esperanza Elementary School was put on lockdown Tuesday morning, when police swarmed a nearby liquor store, for reasons that they have currently not acknowledged. The school was only locked down for about 15 minutes shortly before noon as police carried out some sort of operation at GoGo Amigo Market at 992 105th Avenue. [KTVU]
- The 49ers cut kicker Jake Moody after he nearly lost the game for them Sunday, finally admitting their mistake after they burned a third-round pick on him in the 2023 Draft. The team has apparently already signed Eddy Piñeiro, a 30-year-old journeyman who’s previously played for the Raiders, Bears, Commanders, Colts, Jets, and Panthers. [Chronicle]
- The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office seized a staggering 500 pounds of meth in a raid that actually took place all the way down in South San Jose. Deputies engaged in a car chase with the suspect, who then barricaded himself inside his home. Trouble was, that home was also where he was hiding the 500 pounds of meth. [KPIX]
National:
- We now have US allies attacking US allies in the Middle East, as Israel dropped bombs on Qatar, and this while Qatar was attempting to negotiate a ceasefire with Israel and Hamas. Qatari officials say they were not given advance notice, so they’re pretty upset at Israel, and reportedly Trump also says he "is not thrilled" with Israel. [AP]
- As PG&E prepares to decommission some dams to help improve water flow to farmers, the Trump administration is weighing in on intervening to stop this, even singling out a dam removal on NorCal’s Eel River. [SF Chronicle]
- The Democrats picked up another seat in Congress tonight, with James Walkinshaw winning a special election in Virginia, and leaving the GOP with just a two-seat majority in the House. [CNN]
Video:
- This is not a short, snappy, funny one, but instead a real tearjerker. 49ers radio announcer Grep Papa gave his first public remarks since his Leukemia diagnosis last month. He is now technically cancer-free, but still has to have a bone marrow transplant procedure. Yes, he has a beard now (he quips, “The line I'm getting is that Greg Papa is becoming Greg Popovich”), and when asked what he would do with his remaining months stuck in the hospital, Papa said, “I’m going to watch football.”
Image: LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 16: Jake Moody #4 of the San Francisco 49ers kicks a field goal against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first quarter during the NFL Preseason 2025 game at Allegiant Stadium on August 16, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 49ers defeated the Raiders 22-19. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)