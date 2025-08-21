The corporate Salesforce conference Dreamforce has named Metallica as its headliner for the big concert they have every year, and Benson Boone will play too, but the bigger news may be that Dreamforce is moving to mid-October.

If you follow the legacy metal band Metallica these days, you likely know the current iteration of the band never meets a corporate promotion deal they don’t like. Though to be fair, the once-SF-based band also does a lot of charity work. And so it makes sense that Metallica was just named the headliner of this year’s Dreamforce conference concert, as the Bay Area News Group reports, because that concert is a “concert for kids” benefit for UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals.

We’re excited to return to the Dreamfest stage on October 15, 2025, at San Francisco’s Chase Center to benefit @ucsfchildrens!



Now through September 3, Fifth Members can enter to win tickets to this unforgettable event! Only at #DF25.



Enter the Contest ➡️… pic.twitter.com/2j0fFygED5 — Metallica (@Metallica) August 21, 2025



The show is at the Chase Center on Wednesday, October 15, which is of course during Dreamforce 2025. Pop singer Benson Boone, who just performed at BottleRock this year is also playing in an outdoor area near Bayfront Park right next to the Chase Center as part of the show.

Tickets start at $1,500, and go all the way up to $500,000(!). But this is a benefit show, and one would imagine some percentage of Dreamforce attendees can just put the tickets on their expense accounts. The concert does not appear to require Dreamforce conference registration, and conversely, registered Dreamforce attendees do not get in for free.

The bigger news here, particularly if you’re in the food-and-beverage service racket, may be that Dreamforce has moved to mid-October this year (October 14-16), instead of the early- to mid-September dates it’s had since its return after the pandemic. Though Dreamforce has been held in October and even November in some previous years.

Metallica is sort of a retread act for Dreamforce, though, having also played for the conference in 2011 and 2018.

The Chronicle’s coverage of the Metallica Dreamforce announcement also teases what would be a very big surprise. The Chron reports that “Metallica has been eyeing a future Super Bowl halftime show.” With this season’s Super Bowl being played in Santa Clara, that would make for a pretty electrifying homecoming.

Image: SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 20: (L-R) Kirk Hammett and James Hetfield of Metallica perform at Levi's Stadium on June 20, 2025 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images)